Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 269,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

