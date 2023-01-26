Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $2,926,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 58.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

