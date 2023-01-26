Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,076 shares of company stock worth $10,089,572. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $58.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.