Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $277,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

JHX stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $997.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

