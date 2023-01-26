Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 290,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 121,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

