Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.