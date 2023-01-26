Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

