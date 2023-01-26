Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

Snowflake stock opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $329.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.