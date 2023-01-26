Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $297,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,810.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 831,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,564,000 after purchasing an additional 301,265 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 282,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

