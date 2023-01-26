Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $190.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.