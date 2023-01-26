Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.31.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

