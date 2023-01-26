Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.