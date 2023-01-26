Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in REX American Resources by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.96.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

