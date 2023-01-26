Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,919,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

