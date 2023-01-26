Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. StockNews.com cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.43. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,956. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

