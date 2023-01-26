Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. The company had revenue of $435.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,884 shares of company stock worth $1,067,557 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

