Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $292.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.37. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

