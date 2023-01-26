Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after buying an additional 398,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,990,000 after buying an additional 245,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.