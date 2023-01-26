Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

