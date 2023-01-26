Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

