Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Whole Earth Brands worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.
FREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
