Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $334,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $51.59.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

