Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 0.6 %

L stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

