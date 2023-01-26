Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after acquiring an additional 142,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after buying an additional 150,853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,451,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,356,000 after buying an additional 1,564,074 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 798,279 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

