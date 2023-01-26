Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total transaction of $10,208,896.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,475,880 shares in the company, valued at $470,838,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total transaction of $10,208,896.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,475,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,838,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,112 shares of company stock worth $28,805,298. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.13.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

