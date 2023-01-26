Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 76,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,136,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,305 shares of company stock worth $2,118,112. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva Stock Performance

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of WK opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 338.14% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $132.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.42 million. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.