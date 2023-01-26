Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.