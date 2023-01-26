Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.93%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

