Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 30.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

