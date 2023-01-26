Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 245,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $6,294,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 191.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

