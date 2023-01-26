Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,797,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

