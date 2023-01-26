Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 20,328 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPC opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.