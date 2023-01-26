Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 328 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $250,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 55.1% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.8% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 105,898 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,963 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 102,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,603 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

