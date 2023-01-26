Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,908 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,995,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after buying an additional 711,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SNN opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.19) to GBX 1,530 ($18.94) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

