Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Newmont by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

