Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

