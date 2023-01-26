Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stake Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

