Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE CPRI opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

