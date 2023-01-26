Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 238 ($2.95) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.79) to GBX 250 ($3.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 243 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.14. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 185.78 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.26). The firm has a market cap of £765.62 million and a PE ratio of 174.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.