Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.52) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 122.20 ($1.51).

Centamin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 115.75 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.99.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

