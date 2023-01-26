Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 267,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $8,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Chewy Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -896.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,647,323. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.