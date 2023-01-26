Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu Sells 6,342 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Simone Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $124.78 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,753,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 729,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

