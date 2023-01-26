Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson cut Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 85.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.