CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.