Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sleep Number by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 370,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 926.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 141,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $5,872,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

