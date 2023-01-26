Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 99.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

