Comerica Bank Sells 2,300 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 399,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,182,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 133,796 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2,286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,540 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 84,376 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.64 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 22.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.