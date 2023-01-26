Comerica Bank Sells 2,995 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in M/I Homes by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $57.43 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.62. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

