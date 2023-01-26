Comerica Bank Sells 3,935 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

