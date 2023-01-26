Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 588,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.0 %

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.